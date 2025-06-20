Storm chances continue today as dangerous heat arrives this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — An Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for all of our neighborhoods beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening. This is due to an upper ridging patter that will drive warm moist air into our neighborhoods for a longer period of time. We could see heat index values reach the triple digits.

Isolated storm chance today as dangerous heat arrives this weekend

Following a reprieve from the humid conditions yesterday, air temps and dew points will rise again today. High temperatures are back in the mid to lower 80's today. Dew points will rise back into the 60's today allowing for muggy conditions. As we enter the weekend, dew points will rise into the 70's and stay there into the next week.

We do have a storm chance for later this afternoon. Cloud cover increases throughout the morning hours with showers expected to reach our neighborhoods this afternoon. At the moment, impacts looks to stay non severe. Timing to watch for storm potential is from 2 PM to 6 PM today.

We will be watching another system driving storm potential into our neighborhoods during the late overnight hours into Saturday morning. The Severe Weather Outlook has Clinton County and portions of Ingham and Eaton under a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm during the time frame from 4 AM to 6 AM Saturday. Impacts we could see include damaging winds and small hail.

Starting Saturday morning, the Extreme Heat Watch will go into effect as strong ridging bring warm moist air into our neighborhoods. Heat index values could reach the triple digits on Sunday with air temperatures in the mid 90's.

On Saturday, you could see some slight relief from the humidity as winds pick up. Gusts could exceed 30 mph Saturday evening. These strong winds create a wind chill effect when moisture is confined to yourself during elevated humid environments. However, with all the sunshine we are expected to see in the Saturday PM hours, it will still feel uncomfortable when heading out the door.

Dangerous heat continues through the weekend and into next week with temperatures starting to fall on Tuesday and highs returning to the 80's by Wednesday with shower and storm potential returning.

How is the heat index calculated?

The difference between heat exhaustion and stroke

