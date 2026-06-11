LANSING, Mich. — We are waking up to thousands of customers without power due to strong winds from storms that moved through Mid-Michigan last night. Max wind gusts exceeding 60 mph were observed in St. Johns with more max gusts listed below. Damage to cars and homes were observed from fallen trees as the severe threat is not over.

We will continue to see a hot and humid day today with highs in the upper 80's/lower 90's. Severe storms could bring all impacts to Mid-Michigan beginning post sunset.

Fox 47 News As we deal with more severe storm potential Thursday, we have already been battered with impacts from Wednesday's storms

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Still hot & humid Thursday with more severe storms possible tonight across Mid-Michigan

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the southern row of Michigan counties including Hillsdale County which will go into effect at noon and last through 8 PM today. These area you see below have the best chances to see heat index values sneak into the triple digits. However, we remain hot and humid across all of Mid-Michigan and it is best to limit your time outside today as we will see some improvement with cooler temperatures post cold front beginning Friday.

Fox 47 News A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the southern row of Michigan counties as well as a few more counties further east with heat index values possibly sneaking into the triple digits

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the enhanced risk for severe storms across much of Mid-Michigan for tonight. All severe impacts are at play with this next threat as damaging wind gusts could exceed 60 mph. Large hail and tornadoes are also possible impacts we could run into. We are watching the time frame of around 10 PM Thursday night and into the overnight hours ending around 3 AM.

Fox 47 News Enhanced risk backs off of Hillsdale County a bit, but remains for most of Mid-Michigan with all severe impacts possible today

Fox 47 News Storms with severe potential arrive tonight as we watch the time frame of 10 PM to 3 AM across Mid-Michigan

Another main impact we could run into with these storms is heavy rainfall rates due to all the present moisture making us hot and humid today. We have seen a slight risk issued for excessive rainfall across western Michigan including portions of Clinton and Eaton counties with a marginal risk across the rest of the area off to the east. If heading out Friday morning or overnight tonight, watch out for flooded roadways and turn around don't drown.

Fox 47 News Flood risk with storms today increases across our most western portion of Mid-Michigan under a slight risk

Temperatures cool into the upper 70's once the cold front advances through Michigan tonight into Friday morning as we will see more sunshine with humidity backing off. Our next chance for storms arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with an isolated severe storm risk possible. We will be monitoring closely. Temperatures to start the week remain below average and a bit more comfortable with continued storm potential.

Fox 47 News More storms arrive tonight with a needed break from heat and humidity Friday with lots of sunshine expected. We continue to cool into a new week with more comfortable overnight lows and continued storm potential

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