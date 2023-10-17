Stellar Wednesday with more foul weather to end the week. Will it ruin football again? Let's chat.

LANSING, Mich. — Some sunshine will be out there to put us in a better mood Wednesday! Sadly, it won't last too long. The fall storm systems keep on parading through mid-Michigan. Will they ruin more plans?

Nope! Not like last week anyway.

Wednesday will bring us some sunshine to start the day with more clouds building in as the afternoon goes on. Highs will be very comfortable in the lower to middle 60s! We'll have a nice breeze out of the south at 10-15mph as well.

Rain showers to move back into the area after midnight Thursday morning. We should have a few dry periods through the day Thursday, but overall rain showers are expected to remain scattered in nature - especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will still warm to near 60 in some cases with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Some of these rain showers will linger into Friday. However, as of Tuesday night, they appear to have a chance of moving out by Friday evening with a few isolated pockets remaining. While that isn't a totally dry forecast for High School Football, it's much better than the soaking rains of last week! Temperatures Friday will be in the mid 50s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Saturday is the big rivalry match up between Michigan State and U of M!! Rain is in the forecast for the first part of the day. Thankfully, it should move out by the late afternoon. Since kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. in East Lansing, we should be in good shape! It's not a perfect forecast, however, expect winds to be gusting near 30mph with temperatures falling through the 40s. Bundle up!

Our first frost / freeze could arrive Monday morning with lows around 32 degrees.

