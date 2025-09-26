Staying dry with more sunshine heading into the weekend in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We are waking up in our neighborhoods with areas of dense fog. Eaton, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory this morning. Patchy areas of dense fog could drop visibility down to a quarter to a half mile.

The Advisory is set to expire at 10 AM for Eaton and Jackson counties and at 11 AM for Hillsdale County. Make sure to leave extra time when heading out on the roads and stay weather aware when driving through areas of limited visibility.

Fox 47 News The Dense Fog Advisory expires at 10 AM this morning for Eaton and Jackson counties and at 11 AM for Hillsdale County

Now that the wet weather pattern has exited the state of Michigan, we will be entering the weekend with lots of opportunity to see some sunshine.

High temperatures today warm into the mid 70's for southern neighborhoods and the upper 70's for northern neighborhoods. Everyone will get to see some sunshine today in the afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News Morning fog diminishes by mid morning allowing for clear skies across our neighborhoods with highs in the mid to upper 70's

A weak frontal passage will sag southward and stall right along the U.S. 10 corridor. Some clouds and showers are possible just north of Clinton County. However, our neighborhoods are expected to stay dry and warm.

Overnight, we could see this frontal passage inch into Clinton County with some cloud cover overnight favored in areas like St. Johns. There is no rain, however, expected as a ridge starts to build over the region for the weekend. This ridge will allow our neighborhoods to stay dry and warm.

With no rain expected in the short term and no rain forecast in the 7-Day, we are dry for this time of year across our neighborhoods. The Drought Monitor upgraded portions of Ingham and the majority of Jackson counties to a state of Moderate Drought. A lot of these impacts are agricultural like low and early yields. We will continue to monitor our drought trends carefully.

Fox 47 News The Drought Monitor update includes portions of Jackson and Ingham counties in a Moderate Drought

The dry weather is great for any outdoor activities that you are planning including if you're heading over to Detroit for the match up against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Kickoff at 1 PM Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 70's. Mid afternoon hours Sunday could see temps warm into the lower 80's.

Fox 47 News High temps have a chance to exceed 80 degrees Sunday with mostly sunny skies

Above average temps continue through Tuesday. Temps will drop to the mid to lower 70's by Wednesday. Even though this is a cool down, these temps are still a bit above average as we should be seeing daytime highs in the upper 60's for that time of year.

Fox 47 News Drying up in our neighborhoods with above average temps favored through next week

