LANSING, Mich. — It's back to school season across our neighborhoods and Charlotte students can expect a pleasant first day back to school with dry conditions during the daytime hours.

Staying dry during the daytime hours Monday with showers returning overnight in Mid-Michigan

We will go from mostly sunny skies during the fist half of the day to increasing cloud cover this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to lower 80's today across our neighborhoods.

A stalled out frontal passage located to the southwest of Michigan will start to move northeast towards our neighborhoods. We will stay dry during the daytime hours today with conditions a bit muggy in the afternoon, but nothing too extreme humidity wise. This will be nice for those getting outside for recess today.

As the low affiliated with this frontal passage tracks east towards our neighborhoods, precipitation will make its way into our neighborhoods past midnight at around 1 AM. We could see showers produce heavy rainfall with some small flooding concerns as showers and a possible storm chance continues into the day Tuesday with no additional severe impacts expected.

Remnant shower chances last through the first half of the day Wednesday with high temperatures gradually cooling through then. We will see temps hover right around normal for the back half of the work week with some possibility to see some sunshine Thursday and Friday. We can expect showers and storms to possibly return this weekend.

