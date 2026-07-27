LANSING, Mich. — We are beginning a new week across Mid-Michigan with potential for strong to severe storms. As of 5:30 AM Monday morning, a few thunderstorms have been observed just off Lake Michigan gradually tracking southeast. There is a good chance that these storms might not have enough energy to reach our areas this morning, but if we can see a storm live into Mid-Michigan this morning, some hail and strong winds remain the main impacts.

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Starting the week with strong to severe storms across Mid-Michigan

Bring the umbrella regardless, because renewed potential for storms begins as early as the early afternoon hours Monday. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's today ahead of the cold front, but we will see temps drop once storms arrive.

Fox 47 News A cold front tracking south today will drive scattered strong to severe thunderstorms followed by cooler, drier air for Tuesday

An enhanced risk for scattered severe storms has been issued for much of the area for damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to 1" in diameter, heavy rainfall rates, and an isolated tornado or two. We are watching the time frames of 2 PM to Midnight with confidence in these storms remaining medium. Have ways to receive weather alerts today.

Fox 47 News Enhanced risk for scattered severe storms issued across all of our area for damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall rates, and an isolated tornado or two

Again, storms remain scattered today as they advance through and could bring impacts such as localized ponding and power outages. We should dry up past midnight once the cold front pushes south of the state. Cooler and drier air will follow into Tuesday with cloud cover expected the first half of the day Tuesday and clearing skies during the second half of the day. Winds should also die down as we head through the day Tuesday ahead of high pressure building into the region.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms expected to kick off around 2 PM today across our area with damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph as a main impact

This area of high pressure will keep skies clear through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to lower 80's and overnight lows dropping into the 50's. We will see an uptick in temperatures as well as returning chances for storms Friday. We will continue with storm chances into Saturday with an isolated storm risk good for Sunday.

Fox 47 News We will dry up and cool down following today's storms with lows dipping into the 50's during the midweek period. We will see temps rise late in the week with returning chances for showers and storms as we head into the weekend.

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