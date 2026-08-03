LANSING, Mich. — Following a cooler weekend filled with rain, we will be starting a new week across Mid-Michigan a tad bit warmer with lots of sun. High temperatures will reach the lower 80's today across the area which is right around where we should be for this time of year.

High pressure keeps us sunny today following showers and weak storms over the weekend. This trend will follow us into Election Day Tuesday as we begin to warm up. Today should be a great day to get outdoor work done or just spend some time outside.

Fox 47 News Temperatures remain near normal Monday with weak winds out of the north allowing for comfortable outdoor conditions

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Starting the week of filled with sunshine across Mid-Michigan and comfortable temperatures

We will remain clear in the overnight hours tonight. Pair this with weak winds and we will see temperatures fall into the 50's similar to this morning. We should stay in the mid to upper 50's by early tomorrow morning, but this does give us another chance tonight to crack the window and start the fan. We will see warmer overnight lows beginning Tuesday night and remain warm through the remainder of the 7-Day.

Fox 47 News Clear skies in the overnight hours will allow temperatures to fall back into the 50's where you might be able to keep the fan on overnight tonight with the window cracked

A cold frontal passage tracks east across the state of Michigan Wednesday driving showers and storms. Even with present instability, storms should remain weak with no severe impacts expected at the moment other than steadier rainfall rates and some breezier conditions. We could see a few showers and storms pop up in the AM hours, but most of the rainfall is expected during the afternoon into evening hours Wednesday with continued chances heading into Thursday and even Friday as the frontal passage stalls while on its easterly track.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms roll through Mid-Michigan Wednesday affiliated with a passing cold front with no severe impacts expected at the moment

As these showers and storms arrive Wednesday, we will feel a bit humid when stepping out the door. Temperatures will cool from the mid 80's to lower 80's Thursday with another gradual warm up commencing taking us into the weekend where we remain dry on Saturday and potentially see some precipitation return Sunday. However, trends for this weekend's precipitation remain uncertain. We will keep you updated. Expect warmer conditions though, with highs in the upper 80's.

Fox 47 News Starting the week sunny through Election Day with returning showers and storms midweek with no severe impacts at play at the moment as temperatures remain in the 80's all week

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