LANSING, Mich. — As we start a brand new month in our neighborhoods, we are still lacking much needed rain and continue to observed above average temperatures. Even with the passing cold front yesterday, temps cool to the mid to lower 70's as a daytime high. This is still warmer than the Lansing average high temp of 67.

Fox 47 News Average high temps will continue to cool throughout October dropping to the mid 50's by Halloween

Starting October with increasing cloud cover and above average temperatures across Mid-Michigan

Average high temperatures will continue to cool throughout the month with average highs in the mid 50's by the time we reach Halloween.

For now, high temperatures will range in the mid to lower 70's as winds turn out of the north northeast following the advancing cold front Tuesday. These northerly oriented winds will aid in today's brief cool down. We will see more cloud cover start to filter in Wednesday morning as well. We will stay partly to mostly cloudy as we progress through the afternoon and into Thursday. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph today and overnight.

Fox 47 News Temps drop to the mid to lower 70's today which is still above average for this time of year

Fox 47 News Cloud cover increases today across our neighborhoods yet we stay dry

Once we reach the end of the week, winds will return out of the south allowing for skies to clear and temps able to return to the mid to lower 80's. This trend will continue through the weekend with much needed rain possibly returning as early as Monday evening.

Fox 47 News Temps gradually warm through rest of work week with sunny skies returning for the weekend

