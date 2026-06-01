LANSING, Mich. — We're starting a new month across Mid-Michigan with sunshine and clouds as an upper level wave allows for partly cloudy skies and dry conditions due to the continued lack of moisture. This same wave will allow for some stronger winds later in the day today as high temperatures should reach the mid to upper 70's today. This is just a bit above average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Warm start to the month of June with highs in the mid to upper 70's

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Starting June warm across Mid-Michigan with dry conditions and an elevated fire risk

Elevated wind gusts up to 30 mph begin around 2 PM in Clinton County and head south through Mid-Michigan into the early evening hours. During this time, we will be experiencing elevated fire risk due to the continued dry conditions we have been seeing since last week. Strong winds bring a risk for any fires that develop to spread faster. Winds will weaken overnight with clear skies as Tuesday and Wednesday brings sunny skies.

Fox 47 News Strong winds with gusts up to 30 mph possible late this afternoon that could lead to an elevated fire risk

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70's Tuesday and Wednesday with highs temperatures remaining comfortable in the 50's. Sunshine will continue into Thursday as the omega block pattern that brought all of this sunshine starts to break up. We will stay warm with mostly sunny skies on Thursday with high warming into the 80's. Returning moisture will bring humid conditions back to Mid-Michigan and gradually become more uncomfortable as we head into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Comfortable to start the week with returning moisture allowing for muggy conditions beginning Thursday

Paired with the humid conditions also comes returning shower and storm potential beginning Friday with no major impacts. Storm chances exist this weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. It is still too early to talk any potential for severe weather with these storms. We will continue to keep you updated as the week continues.

Fox 47 News Showers and potential thunderstorms return to the forecast late in the week

There still remains a lot of opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sunshine to start the week. If staying outside for prolonged periods of time, make sure to have a way to stay cool and use sunscreen. Temperatures will remain in the 80's through the weekend.

Fox 47 News Sunshine and comfortable conditions continues through Wednesday with warmer temperatures, humid conditions, and potential storms late this week and into the weekend

Have a great weather picture or video to share? Send it our way and we may feature it on-air or online!