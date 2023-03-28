Spring throws everything from snow to thunderstorms at Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Spring is sending March out like a lion. Expect everything from snow to t-storms and back again once we go through the next seven days. Some mornings could be in the 10s with some highs near 65!

Tonight things will be rather calm with lows in the upper 30s by the start of our Wednesday. A few clouds will roll in with winds southwest at 10-15mph.

Wednesday a cold front marches through in the mid to late morning hours. It will exit the area by 2pm at the latest. The front will trigger some heavy snow with a lot of wind as it passes by. Temperatures in the lower 40s ahead of the front will drop to the lower 30s with a lot of wind behind it. Snow totals will be a half inch or less and melt before the sun goes down.

Thursday we'll have sun to start with increasing clouds through the day and some rain / snow mix possible by dinnertime. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Friday showers and thunderstorms move in. Highs hit the lower 60s with strong winds out of the south.

Saturday rain turns to snow as temperatures plunge from the 40s back into the lower 30s.

