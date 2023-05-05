Spring showers and storms move in with warmer air

LANSING, Mich. — Expect warmer temperatures to be commonplace from here on out. With daily highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s, many of us shouldn't need the heat nor the A/C over the next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 47.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle possible in the evening. High 71.

Sunday: Morning showers and storms with afternoon sunshine. High 74.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. High 73.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High 70.

