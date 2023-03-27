Spring rollercoaster zooming along in Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be up and down as several storm systems move through. Expect some to have snow, some to have rain and storms, but they will all have a lot of wind with them.

Tonight lows will fall to around 30 degrees with mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy.

Tuesday will features a mix of sun and clouds with a few localized light showers possible in the afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 40s.

Wednesday we'll have a cold front move through with snow showers. Less than one inch of accumulation expected. Winds will howl over 40mph at times through the day. Temperatures will fall from around 40 degrees to around 32 degrees by the afternoon.

Thursday we'll be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the upper 40s once more.

