Spring rain moves into Michigan ahead of Mother's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers will slowly move into the area later on Friday afternoon. There could be some heavier rounds overnight into Saturday. This would definitely help parts of the area water the lawns and gardens!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.

Friday: Increasing clouds, afternoon showers, evening t-storms possible. High 79.

Saturday: Showers until the early afternoon then clearing. High 73.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower in Hillsdale County. High 66.

Monday: Sunny. High 73.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 77.

