Spring-like temperatures return to Mid-Michigan briefly to close the work week

LANSING, Mich. — It's the end of the work week and warmer weather has returned with highs Friday expected to reach the mid to lower 50's with winds oriented out of the southwest. We will also have plenty of opportunity to see some sunshine today across all of our neighborhoods. Our main impact will be our winds, strengthening out of the southwest ahead of an incoming cold front.

Once we get into the afternoon hours today, wind gusts could range from 25-30 mph. However, the cold front will be advancing through the region late this evening and into the overnight hours. Max wind gusts could be see late around 10 PM with gusts up to 35 mph. With a lack of moisture, we are not tracking any precipitation. Gusty winds should remain our main impact through the entire day today.

As we head into Saturday, cloud cover will increase as temperatures gradually cool following the cold front passage from Friday night. High temperatures should reach the upper 30's before cooling gradually throughout the day. Winds won't be as strong as Friday, but we will watch as a narrow band of snow advances through our neighborhoods.

We could see snow begin as early as 6 PM and last through midnight with light accumulations possible up to an inch and a half. The track of this band of snow has still been wavering with right now the snow mainly focusing itself on our northern neighborhoods of Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham counties. We all have a chance to see some snowfall Saturday night, however, that could bring some disruptions to the commute Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday ushers in a new month as well as the start of Meteorological Spring where average temperature swill gradually rise in our neighborhoods. This also means we will be heading into Michigan's severe weather season. Below are some key dates including when we spring forward, and when the statewide tornado drill occurs.

Temperatures gradually warm next week as we start off dry and track some wintry mix possible for Tuesday. Rain shower chances will kick off Wednesday and continue into the latter part of the week where we could see temperatures near 50 degrees.

