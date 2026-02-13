LANSING, Mich. — Surface high pressure allows for clear skies this morning to start our day with feels like temperatures across our neighborhoods feeling like the single digits with air temperatures in some neighborhoods also falling to the single digits. More sunshine is expected throughout the day today with temperatures warming in the lower 40's.

Winds out of the south will aid in this warm up with gusts up to 25mph this late afternoon. Wind chills will be down hovering around freezing in the late afternoon with sunshine making it feel warmer than the past couple of days. Winds will weaken heading into Valentine's Day.

Fox 47 News Winds could gust up to 25 mph today across our neighborhoods making our wind chills feel more around freezing

Spring like conditions expected across Mid-Michigan Friday with a dry Valentine's Day forecast

Valentine's Day does bring some opportunity for some sunshine, however a passing system will shift winds out of the northwest in northern Michigan which could bring some moisture and cloud cover into the southern part of the state. We will stay dry for the day Saturday with temperatures continuing to warm as southern portions of the state will still see winds out of the south. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to lower 40's.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover possible during the daytime hours Saturday as winds in northern Michigan shift out of the northwest

If you have plans during the evening hours Saturday, you might still need a jacket as temperatures will cool from the mid to lower 40's back into the mid to upper 30's. This is still mild for this time of year across Mid-Michigan and we shouldn't see any messy weather conditions of heading out on the roads.

This warmer air will help melt some of our snow pack and this trend will continue through the weekend and even into next week with mild temperatures.

Fox 47 News Valentine's Day stays dry across our neighborhoods with temperatures in the evening staying above average

Upper 40's daytime highs will start our week next week with continued dry conditions. Precipitation chances won't return until overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with rainfall being our most likely impact at the moment. However, there is a chance that we could see some wintry mix as well with temperatures beginning to cool as we head into Thursday.

Fox 47 News Continued sunshine chances through Monday as temperatures continue to warm with possible 50 degree weather next week

