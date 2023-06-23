Soaking rain finally in the forecast for mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Some areas could benefit with over one inch of water by Tuesday. First though, Sunday night will feature thunderstorms with some strong winds, followed by more steady and soaking rain showers.

Tonight: Patchy fog likely. Low 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 87.

Sunday: Mostly sunny morning with showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some wind gusts near 50mph possible with storms. High 84.

Monday: Scattered showers and storms. Cloudy. High 76.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy. High 78.

Models are putting out between 0.75-1.50" of rain total for many areas when Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday's rain totals are added together.

