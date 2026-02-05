Snowfall to bring possible travel hazards across Mid-Michigan for the Thursday evening commute

LANSING, Mich. — After a nice couple of days with tame weather and a few flurries, snow is expected to cause more travel disruptions to close the week. A shortwave is expected to advance through the region Friday with two rounds of snowfall beginning Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures today will warm to the mid to lower 20's as winds out of the south will aid in warming our temperatures today and Friday. A few flakes could fly in the late morning hours Thursday, but we will see gradually worsening conditions as the afternoon progresses with light snow accumulation and even some potential freezing drizzle into the evening and overnight hours.
Winds today out of the south could gust up to 25 mph. This isn't anything too crazy, but feels like temperatures this afternoon could drop into the mid to lower teens because of it. Freezing drizzle could quickly deteriorate road conditions with a light glaze of ice. This could easily disrupt the evening commute as well as the Friday AM commute ahead of the second round of snowfall.
Round 2 begins around 5 AM Friday morning and is expected to last through 10 AM. These snow showers could be moderate at times and create limited visibility and slick spots for the morning commute. Make sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination.
In total, we are looking still at a general 1-3" of snow across all of our neighborhoods Thursday and Friday with the chance of freezing drizzle possibly hindering some of the larger accumulations of snow potential.
Round 2 of snowfall occurs ahead of the incoming frontal passage which will shift our winds out of the northwest Friday afternoon. Winds will be strong, possibly gusting up to 40 mph. These strong winds will take us into the evening hours and linger overnight dropping feels like temps to -10 to -15 degrees by Saturday morning. Daytime highs Saturday will also be affected with the mid teens expected. This is well below average for this time of year.
Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the 7-Day with possible snow on Sunday, even with a lack of moisture forecast. We will watch closely for any changes. We remain dry to start next week with temperatures warming into the mid 30's. A chance for rain and snow and a possible mix occurs on Wednesday next week.
