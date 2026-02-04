LANSING, Mich. — We are starting off our day with some more flurries as winds out of the north keeps most of our lake effect snow off to the west, however areas in Eaton County and Hillsdale County continue to see light snowfall this morning.

High pressure continues to build in today allowing for some possible sunshine during the late morning hours. However, as winds start to turn back out of the west later today, light lake effect snow is expected to return inland and impact our neighborhoods. We are only looking at a trace amount of snow from the mid afternoon hours through the overnight period ahead of an incoming shortwave.

Winds will stay weak today with high temperatures very similar to yesterday ranging from the mid to lower 20's.

Fox 47 News Cloud cover increases gradually today with chances for a few flurries with winds turning back out of the west

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Snowfall ends our work week across Mid-Michigan with temperatures dropping into the weekend

This incoming shortwave will drive two rounds of snowfall in our neighborhoods from Thursday to Friday. Thursday's round of snowfall arrives during the early afternoon hours and sticks around through the evening. We could see some limited visibility as well as light snow accumulations.

With temperatures warming with winds out of the south, there is also a chance for some possible light freezing drizzle during the Thursday evening time frame. This could create slick spots on roadways similar to what we saw Monday morning across our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Light snow moves through our neighborhoods Thursday ahead of the incoming frontal passage

Thursday's snowfall arrives ahead of the incoming shortwave as round two arrives with the shortwave bringing stronger winds back to our neighborhoods. We can expect snow to re-ignite Friday morning which could impact the morning commute. Snow showers continue through those AM hours widespread, turning scattered into the afternoon.

We are looking at a range of 1-3" of snowfall across all of our neighborhoods Thursday and Friday. Snowfall totals could be dependent on Thursday's freezing drizzle chances. Expect slow downs on the road as we enter the weekend.

Fox 47 News 2nd round of snowfall brings higher accumulations and possible travel hazards to the Fri AM commute

As the frontal passage advances through and winds shift out of the north, we could see wind gusts up to 40 mph during the late afternoon hours Friday. This will help to drop temperatures significantly Saturday with highs only in the teens.

Fox 47 News Winds pick up as they switch out of the north on Friday with gusts possibly up to 40 mph

Temperatures gradually warm through the weekend with a chance for some snow showers on Sunday. However, given a lack of moisture during this time, we could see changes to this forecast for the late weekend period. By the time we reach Tuesday, temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 30's. We haven't seen this temperatures trend in our neighborhoods for quite a while.

Fox 47 News Travel hazards possible as snow returns to end the work week as temperatures drop heading into the weekend. We look ahead to the new week bringing warmer temperatures back to our neighborhoods

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.