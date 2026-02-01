Snow showers to start the workweek, then sunshine moves in

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Mostly sunny skies will provide a beautiful but cold winter day. Temperatures should reach a high of 23°F, with winds out of the NW at 9mph.

Monday:

Scattered snow showers are expected to move across some of our neighborhoods. Slightly warmer conditions continue as warm air advects in. Temperatures are expected to top out around 27°F.

Tuesday-Thursday:

Mainly dry conditions, with temperatures in the low-mid 20s, are expected as high pressure moves back in, but late Thursday night into Friday, snow showers are expected to return as a clipper system starts to head into our Neighborhoods.

Friday:

Snow showers are expected to move across our neighborhoods, then start drying out for our nighttime hours. Temperatures are expected to climb near normal, 31°F.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with much colder temperatures, topping out about 14°F.

