LANSING, Mich. — Sunday brought lots of sunshine to our neighborhoods with temperatures gradually warming. We will continue to feel this warm up today as high temperatures reach the mid 20's. This is still a bit below average for this time of year. However, these temps are a big improvement compared to what we observed last week.

Winds out of the south aid in this warm up today with gusts up to 25 mph during the early afternoon hours. We are also tracking snowfall during the AM hours with light accumulations expected.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm into the mid 20's today with snow mainly focused during the AM hours

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Snow moves through Monday morning across Mid-Michigan with warmer temps expected this week

An advancing shortwave drives snowfall across our neighborhoods this morning which will last through about noon today. Accumulations will remain light as snowfall intensity weakens gradually as it tracks east. We are expecting up to an inch of snowfall by the time we reach noon with light additional snow expected this afternoon and into Tuesday morning. Impacts should stay minor today as salt will be effective in curing roadways of any snow and ice.

Fox 47 News Snow advances through Monday morning across our neighborhoods with light accumulations up to an inch possible

Winds will gradually shift out of the north once we start Tuesday with wind speed remaining not much of an issue.

February 2nd also marks Groundhog Day. As we watch for Punxsutawney Phil and his prognostication over in Pennsylvania, we are also watching closer to home for Woody the Woodchuck's forecast for a possible early spring or more winter. Wood the Woodchuck resides at the Howell Nature Center in Livingston County and since 1999 has favored 6 more weeks of winter predictions than early spring predictions. Below is Woody's past ten years of predictions.

Fox 47 News Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck has favored more winter than early spring predictions over the past ten years

Light snow and even some possible freezing drizzle continue through the afternoon and overnight tonight. We will take a break Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and another round of snow arrives Thursday PM and into Friday. We will be monitoring closely.

Fox 47 News Snow accumulations remain light today with a break on Wednesday with temperatures a bit warmer this week compared to last

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.