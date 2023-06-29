Smoke slowly clears out for the holiday weekend in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Smoke is slowly moving out which mean air quality gradually improves ahead of the holiday weekend. We can still expect some ozone and lower levels of smoke, but it's still a big improvement. Instead of being high up on the poor air quality, (5 out of 6, or 6 out of 6 on the scale), we can expect a 2 out of 6 or maybe a 3 out of 6 at times. So, big improvement into the weekend, but not 100% clear. Heat and humidity will also cause our bodies some stress. Please make sure to stay hydrated!

Tonight: Smokey, patchy fog as well. Low 66.

Friday: Isolated pop-up shower along 127 and eastward. Hot & humid. High 89.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Humid. High 84.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms. Humid. High 83.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Humid. High 84.

Fourth of July: Hot and humid with some clouds. High 90.

