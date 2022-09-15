Smoke could linger through Friday into the weekend as more heat builds into Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Some smoke will still be overhead into the day Friday, but should thin out a bit through the day. Expect partly cloudy skies will high temperatures soaring into the lower 80s. Winds will be southwest around 5-10 mph.

Saturday we'll have partly cloudy skies with some more sun in the afternoon. This leads to an even bigger spike in our temps! Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s for highs. Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph might provide a little relief, but not much.

Sunday and Monday a few isolated showers and storms are possible. There will still be some sunshine at times, too. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s with a southwest wind at 10-15mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday we're in the middle 80s near 90 degrees in some cases! There will be humidity as well making it feel even hotter. Expect some sunshine with some fair weather clouds and a southwest wind at 10-20 mph once more. Average highs by Wednesday are only around 72 degrees with average lows in the upper 40s!

The first day of fall is Thursday and that's when we finally start to cool down.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook