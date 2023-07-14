Smoke and storms in the forecast for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered storms and humidity are on deck for Saturday. Some more will be likely Sunday and Monday as well. Then, our old friend wildfire smoke makes a very distinguished return. Get ready.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, especially along and south of I-94. Low 67.

Saturday: Am storms then mostly cloudy with another chance later in the afternoon. Humid. High 84.

Sunday: Smoke returns, isolated PM thunderstorms. High 83.

Monday: Smoke. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 79.

Tuesday: Smoke. Partly cloudy. High 80.

