Skies slowly start to clear with a nice warm-up in store!

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will warm about 10 degrees in the days ahead. Clouds will finally leave and we're talking multiple days of sunshine now!

Tonight we'll be nice and cool with lows in the lower 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Expect winds to ease back a bit as well to around 10 mph out of the northwest.

Into your Wednesday, many are expected to stay dry. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a north wind around 10 mph. Temperatures will once again be in the middle 50s for the afternoon.

Thursday we break out the sunshine and head back into the lower 60s!

We'll have sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.

