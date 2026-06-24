LANSING, Mich. — Grab the umbrella when heading out the door because showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday. We will stay dry during the AM hours with no major impacts to the morning commute other than increasing cloud cover. We will observe temperatures climbing into the mid to lower 70's into the early afternoon hours. This will be around the time where we meet our daytime highs as once showers arrive, temps will begin to fall.

Fox 47 News Temperatures warm into the mid 70's during the early afternoon hours as temps will fall once showers arrive

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Showers & storms return to Mid-Michigan Wednesday with a weekend warm up on the way

An incoming low pressure system brings a surface warm front to the area with showers developing out ahead of it. Showers are looking to begin around 2 PM this afternoon and continue into the evening hours across our area. No major impacts are expected other than steady rainfall rates during the mid afternoon time frame.

Fox 47 News Showers arrive during the early afternoon hours Wednesday with best chances for storms arriving this evening

Once the warm front inches closer to Mid-Michigan, storm potential will increase from around 6 PM to 1 AM tonight. We are really lacking thunderstorm energy with this round where severe impacts won't look to be present. Main impacts we could see include stronger winds and heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Warm front advances through late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours with storm potential more favored during the evening hours Wednesday

The cold front advances through during the day Thursday with renewed potential for thunderstorms during the late morning into mid afternoon hours. Again, no severe impacts are expected, but we will keep you updated for any changes. We will dry up heading into Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Fox 47 News Summer warmth to return as we head into July with highs in the near 90's beginning early next week

We are watching closely for some potential, tame, showers overnight Saturday into Sunday, but for the most part, trends are showing a dry period through the weekend and into the new week. Temperatures will gradually warm back above average with lower 90's highs possible early next week as present moisture also brings potential oppressive conditions back to the area.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms continue through Thursday with a dry period beginning Friday with a warm up back above average heading into next week where we could see highs in the 90's

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