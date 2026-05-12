LANSING, Mich. — Another Frost Advisory will expire at 8 AM across all of our neighborhoods Tuesday morning as we are still observing temperatures across our neighborhoods in the 30's. Grab a jacket when heading out the door this morning.

We will see temperatures warm today near normal in the mid 60's for northern neighborhoods and possibly into the upper 60's in areas like Jackson and Hillsdale ahead of an incoming clipper system. This clipper system will also drive the return of showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours tonight.

Fox 47 News Warmer air returns to our neighborhoods with highs in the mid 60's for northern neighborhoods and possibly a bit warmer for southern neighborhoods

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Showers & Storms expected across Mid-Michigan Tuesday evening with warmer temps

Winds out of the south aid in the warm up we will observe today as this is not the stretch of warmth we will see later this week. A cool down is expected heading into Wednesday as we still hang onto the influence of the exiting clipper.

Expect cloudy skies today during the daytime hours with showers potential beginning later in the afternoon around 4 PM. Showers will start out tame with no major impacts. Around 8 PM Tuesday we will start to see thunderstorms develop ahead of the cold front. Thunderstorm chances will last through midnight tonight as the cold front sweeps through allowing skies to clear and winds to turn out of the north. These northerly winds will rapidly cool our neighborhoods down during the day Wednesday.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms advance through our neighborhoods Tuesday evening from 4 PM to Midnight

As of Tuesday morning, no severe threats are expected with Tuesday's round of storms. However, strong winds gusting up to 40 mph remain possible from 8 PM to midnight. Precipitation totals look to range from a quarter to half an inch with no major flooding expected. If you have plans this evening, make sure to bring the umbrella.

Fox 47 News Winds gusting up to 40 mph possible with affiliated thunderstorms Tuesday from 8 PM to Midnight

Cloud cover sticks around during the daytime hours Wednesday with much cooler conditions with highs in the mid to lower 50's during the early AM hours and lower 50's for the afternoon period. A jacket may be needed if heading out the door Wednesday. A stray shower cannot be eliminated Wednesday during the daytime hours with no major impacts and showers staying isolated.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, air temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 40's and possibly upper 30's. At this time, frost development remains low due to continuing strong winds turning out of the north with gusts possibly up to 30 mph.

Fox 47 News Wednesday brings chances for remnant showers and lots of cloud cover across Mid-Michigan

Thursday brings a nice break with lots of sunshine expected as surface high pressure gives us a breather from showers and cooler weather as high temps warm into the lower 60's. Temperatures will warm into the weekend with above average values in the mid to upper 70's Saturday through Monday with chances for thunderstorms each day. It is still too early to talk detail about the storms we could potentially see this weekend, but prepared to bring the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans.

Fox 47 News A jacket will be needed Wednesday as we cool following today's clipper system with warmer temps on the way for later this week and weekend with returning chances for showers and thunderstorms

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