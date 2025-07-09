LANSING, Mich. — Overnight showers and storms continue this morning in our northern neighborhoods. Storms have been tame as they move through, but we will continue to need the umbrella as we head into the afternoon hours as well.

Fox 47 News Make sure to have the umbrella as showers and storms continue through the day today

These showers and storms are affiliated with a slow moving cold front that will advance through our neighborhoods later Wednesday evening. This will allow for storms to continue throughout the day today.

Showers & storms continue in Mid-Michigan today with isolated severe impacts possible

Once we get into the afternoon hours, greater built instability in the atmosphere will aid in stronger storms with some potential severe impacts.

Fox 47 News Impacts we could see today are damaging winds and hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms across all of our neighborhoods today. Main impacts we could see in these scattered storms include damaging winds and possible hail. Thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and into the evening clearing out before we reach midnight tonight.

We will take a brea from precipitation on Thursday with mostly sunny skies expected as high pressure builds in. However, this trend doesn't last long.

Fox 47 News Showers and storms could linger into Sunday as a ridging pattern takes over to start next week

Friday brings the chance for an isolated thunderstorms ahead of our next wave of showers and storms that will move through Saturday into Sunday. We will be watching closely.

Make sure to stay weather aware today for any chance of severe thunderstorms developing. Also make sure to bring the rain gear when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News A break from precipitation on Thursday with returning storm chances to start the weekend

