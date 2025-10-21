LANSING, Mich. — Monday brought a brief break from the soggy conditions that we observed over the weekend. Today brings returning showers across Mid-Michigan with strong winds as a main impact.

High temperatures today will range on average in the mid to upper 50's with some sunshine possible in the late morning hours. This is following a round of precipitation already observed this morning bringing around a quarter of an inch of rain to areas in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties.

Fox 47 News High temps warm into the mid to upper 50's across our neighborhoods Tuesday with returning showers

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Showers return to Mid-Michigan with gusty winds and cooler conditions

A weakening area of low pressure is gradually tracking northeast through the region. This same system drove the occluded front through our neighborhoods this morning. On the back end, a lake enhanced rain patter will set up bringing showers back to our neighborhoods as early as 1 PM this afternoon.

These showers will be scattered and with present instability we also have a chance to see a possible thunderstorm in our neighborhoods this afternoon/evening as well. We are not expecting any severe weather, but we could see some strong winds gusts possibly exceeding 40 mph as well as some heavy rainfall rates.

Fox 47 News Lake enhanced rain showers begin Tuesday afternoon with strong winds and a possible thunderstorm

Winds will be a main impact through the duration of these showers with gusts expected to range from 35-40 mph today and up to 35 mph tomorrow.

Fox 47 News gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday with localized areas that have a chance to see a thunderstorm possibly seeing wind gusts exceed 40 mph

With these strong winds, feels like temperatures will drop, especially on Wednesday as winds shift out of the northwest. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are forecast in the lower 50's. Feels like temperatures Wednesday afternoon with strong winds are expected to range in the lower 40's and possibly upper 30's. This is almost a 10 degree difference possible.

Fox 47 News Feels like temps range in the lower 40's/upper 30's Wednesday afternoon with strong winds out of the northwest

Make sure to break out some of the colder season attire for this week as air temperatures regardless of winds will continue to drop with lows in the mid to upper 30's beginning Wednesday night. Also make sure to bring in any light or loose objects to protect from these strong winds.

We are not seeing as much moisture across the region with this rainfall like we saw over the weekend. This means rainfall accumulation isn't going to be as high as the 2"+ we saw across our neighborhoods. By Thursday evening we could expect .5" to 1" of rainfall.

Fox 47 News Our neighborhoods could see .5" to 1" of rainfall through Thursday evening

We stay dry Friday into Saturday with some unknowns still on timing for late weekend/early week showers. Temperatures will continue to climb into the new week with highs on Monday into the lower 60's.

Fox 47 News Shower chances continue through Thursday as temperatures continue to fall with lows dropping into the mid 30's late in the week

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.