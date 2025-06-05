LANSING, Mich. — Heavy rainfall continues this morning in our neighborhoods. We could see some areas of localized ponding this morning on roadways as well as reduced visibility. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door and hitting the road.

After 9 AM Thursday morning, showers will turn scattered. By the afternoon hours, showers are expected to come to an end in our neighborhoods as surface high pressure starts to influence the forecast. High temps this afternoon are looking to reach the mid to lower 70's. In Lansing, we are looking at high temps at 72 degrees.

Today's highs climb into the lower 70's following the past few days of warm and humid conditions

Showers move out by this afternoon with dry conditions as we enter the weekend

Overnight lows range in the mid to lower 50's with mostly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will continue in our northern neighborhoods on Friday. However, the stalled out low that brought all of this rain will still influence our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. We could still see an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon into evening. No severe impacts are expected if we do see a storm pop up. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy.

Stalled out frontal passage keeps isolated storm chances for our southern neighborhoods

Saturday, we'll dry up in all of our neighborhoods with high temps warming into the mid 70's and partly cloudy skies. Most of the day Sunday looks to stay dry before the evening time frame where showers and potential storms look to return ahead of an incoming cold front. High temps Sunday are expected to warm into the upper 70's. At the moment, we are not tracking any severe potential.

All of our neighborhoods could see showers and storms return Sunday evening

We'll see some storm potential linger into Monday with stray showers possible on Tuesday. We look to dry up midweek next week.

Looking to dry up as we enter the weekend with showers and potential storms returning next week

