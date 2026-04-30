Showers for some tonight & Friday, followed by a possible freeze

WSYM Freeze Watch in effect from 12:00 AM to 9:00 AM Saturday

FREEZE WATCH in effect from 12:00 AM - 9:00 AM Saturday. Lows Friday night may dip below freezing across our neighborhoods, and could damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left unprotected.

Clouds will increase again this evening as another small disturbance tracks across the state. Spotty showers will be possible late this evening, mainly for neighborhoods south of Lansing. Any showers will be light, but could make for slippery roads into the Friday morning commute.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Friday

Spotty frost is also possible overnight, but is not expected to be a significant issue due to the returning cloud cover. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s with winds turning calm.

Mostly cloudy skies continue on Friday along with the chance for additional spotty showers. Temperatures will remain well below average, climbing to around 50 degrees at best in the afternoon. That will put us around 15 degrees below average for the start of May.

WSYM Overnight Lows, Friday Night

Temperatures will then take a dive into the low 30s and possibly upper 20s on Friday night, meaning we are likely in for a widespread freeze. Make sure to protect any sensitive outdoor plants around your home, and bring your pets indoors for the night!

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/30/2026

Saturday stays on a similar trend, with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the low 50s. Lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday night will bring the threat of more frost, but we'll begin to warm up a bit for the second half of the weekend. Highs will jump to around 60 degrees on Sunday, with the chance for showers in the afternoon as a new disturbance moves into the Great Lakes.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Monday is looking like the only seasonably warm day of the next week, with highs jumping to the middle and upper 60s thanks to a warm front. This will also bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to kick off the work week. Highs will trend back toward the 50s through Thursday as the upper-level trough responsible for our cooldown digs back in over the region.

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