LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect rain showers continue across the state of Michigan Wednesday, including all of our neighborhoods. We are seeing an area of widespread showers to start the day across our neighborhoods with no major impacts when stepping out the door. Make sure to grab the umbrella.

High temps will struggle to reach 50 degrees today across our neighborhoods. These temperatures are below average for this time of year. Lansing's average high Wednesday, October 22nd is 58 degrees.

Showers continue across Michigan Wednesday with strong winds and periods of heavy rainfall possible

Showers will start out uniform and widespread this morning turning scattered once we make it to the late morning hours as renewed widespread showers over our southern neighborhoods will be favored Wednesday afternoon and into evening.

Northern neighborhoods will see scattered showers throughout the afternoon and into the overnight hours today. All of our neighborhoods could hear a rumble of thunder as we hold on to lake enhanced instability.

Showers will continue throughout the day Thursday with a drying trend arriving Friday and into the weekend.

It is our southern neighborhoods that have the best chance to see breezy conditions with gusts from 35-40 mph today. With wind out of the northwest, we could see feels like temperatures close to 10 degrees cooler than our air temperatures. Jackson and Hillsdale this afternoon could see these feel like temperatures ranging in the lower 40's/upper 30's. Make sure to break out the warmer attire today and as we continue through the end of the week as overnight lows drop into the 30's, allowing for chillier mornings through Saturday.

Temps cool into the upper 30's tonight across our neighborhoods and will continue to fall through the back half of the week with lows reaching 34 degrees in Lansing Friday night into Saturday morning. During this period, we could see frost develop and a possible freeze.

We will dry up Friday and stay dry through the weekend with returning precipitation inching more into the new week Tuesday.

