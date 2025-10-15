LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up to showers across our neighborhoods Wednesday morning. These showers are staying tame and are not expected to bring much of a hassle to the morning commute. Grab that umbrella when heading out and stay weather aware when heading out on the roads. Showers should come to an end around 10/11 AM this morning.

Fox 47 News High temps range around normal in the lower 60's with afternoon sunshine expected

Following these morning showers, cloud cover will gradually track south and out of the way leaving sunshine for the late afternoon period across the majority of our neighborhoods. High temperatures continue to gradually cool to the lower 60's today. This is seasonably average for this time of year.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Showers come to an end this morning in Mid-Michigan leaving seasonable average temps and sunshine

Heading into the overnight hours, winds continue out of the north and aid in cooling our temperatures into the upper 30's. With clear skies and calm winds, patchy frost will be possible across our neighborhoods. Make sure to bring in those plants or cover them up overnight.

Fox 47 News Clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the upper 30's could lead to frost waking up Thursday morning across our neighborhoods

The area of high pressure at the surface will exit throughout the day Thursday. On the back end, we will see winds shift out of the south which will begin to setup a new patter which will bring showers and storms back to our neighborhoods as we close the week and end the weekend.

Fox 47 News As high pressure tracks east, southerly winds will warm our neighborhoods ahead of shower and storm potential

We could see showers as early as 2 AM Friday morning and last through the morning hours with no major impacts affiliated with the return of warmer air. A shortwave trough along this southwesterly flow could bring more showers Friday night.

However, we are manly watching the weekend as warm moist air from the south allows for possible heavier rainfall rates ahead of an incoming cold front. This cold front is expected to drive showers and possible storms late Saturday into Sunday morning. We could still see some changes to this timing and evolution, but make sure you have that umbrella for the weekend.

Fox 47 News Showers and potential storms are favored ahead of the incoming cold front which is looking to advance overnight Saturday into Sunday morning

Following shower and storms over the weekend, we will start the weekend dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling back into the lower 60's and possibly upper 50's. We have renewed chances for showers Tuesday. It is a bit early to talk details about Tuesday's precipitation, but we will keep an eye on it.

Fox 47 News Showers come to an end Wednesday morning with dry conditions prevailing through Thursday evening

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.