LANSING, Mich. — We're waking up to wet surfaces following showers and storms from Wednesday evening. Impacts include multiple reports of downed trees and power lines across our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Downed trees and power lines were the main impacts from Wednesday's storms

We will continue to track showers and even a possible tame thunderstorm as the area of low pressure moves off to the northeast, taking this rainfall with it. We should start to dry up later this afternoon with clearing skies this evening.

Any rainfall observed today will mainly be focused in our northern neighborhoods with Jackson and Hillsdale having a chance to see some scattered showers with low impacts.

Fox 47 News Showers continue into the mid afternoon hours with clearing skies this evening

We will continue to track chances for isolated storms through Saturday as a stalled frontal passage across northern Michigan will allow for storm development that could impact our northern neighborhoods with strong winds possible. We will continue to watch these storm chances carefully.

Showers and storms continue in Mid-Michigan with summer warmth ramping up for the weekend

Friday brings a ridging setup into our neighborhoods which allows for warm, moist air to return to our neighborhoods for a period of time from this weekend into next week.

We are watching temperatures as they are expecting to warm into the 90's starting Saturday and maintaining this trend through midweek next week. With present moisture, we can also expect humid conditions that could cause some health risks given the longevity of this heat.

Fox 47 News We take a break from humidity today ahead of anomalous summer warmth next week

Shower and storm chances will return midweek next week as we stay warm in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Isolated storm chances continue through the end of week with summer warm ramping up for next week

