LANSING, Mich. — After a pleasant first half of the week filled with sunshine and breezy conditions, our weather pattern shifts to end the week and into the weekend with returning shower chances.

Daytime highs will continue to range in the mid 50's even with winds turning out of the northeast today. Temperatures will begin to drop starting tomorrow with continued northerly winds. We could see gusts up to 25 mph today across all of our neighborhoods.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Shower chances return to Mid-Michigan today with breezy conditions continuing

We do have a slight chance for showers Thursday morning as an area of low pressure tracks northeast today. Michigan is located on the back end of this system with increasing cloud cover out of the east this morning. Low impact showers could creep into our eastern neighborhoods along and east of the US-127. These showers could begin as early as sunrise and last through noon. We will continue to see cloud cover across all of our neighborhoods through the daytime hours Thursday.

Fox 47 News Showers from the east arrive in our neighborhoods Thursday morning with little no major impacts expected

As this low continues its easterly track, winds will continue to shift out of the northwest by the time we reach Halloween. High temperatures for the holiday will range in the mid to lower 50's with winds during the day strong. We could see gusts up to 30 mph across our neighborhoods. These winds will calm slightly into the evening hours for trick or treating, but we could see feels like temperatures fall into the lower 40's/upper 30's during this time. Make sure to bundle up when heading out the door tomorrow evening.

Fox 47 News Breezy conditions continue on into Halloween up to 30 mph in the daytime hours

You will also want to bring the umbrella as a precaution as this northwesterly flow will allow for a lake effect rain set up, similar to what we saw late last week. These scattered showers could last into the evening hours Friday with little impacts and no large rainfall totals expected. Given the scattered pattern, some neighborhoods might stay dry, but no major washouts are expected.

Fox 47 News A low impact shower is possible for trick or treating this year across our neighborhoods with breezy conditions making it feel cold

Scattered lake effect rain showers could continue into the daytime hours of Saturday with drying conditions Sunday as high temps drop into the lower 50's and overnight lows close to freezing. Next week brings a bit of a warm up with another chance for showers Monday and some potential sun by midweek.

Fox 47 News Chances for scattered lake effect rain continue through Saturday with temps dipping into the lower 50's

