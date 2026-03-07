Severe weather potential continues tonight and into Saturday morning across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues across our southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale counties. This watch will continue until 11 PM Friday evening following an active early evening period filled with storms.

Scattered damaging winds and isolated large hail are still possible impacts we could see as a line of strong thunderstorms continues to move across Michigan entering our neighborhoods as of 7 PM. We also can't rule out the chance to see an isolated tornado or tornado warning. We will be watching closely.

Have a plan prepared to stay safe if severe weather hits our neighborhoods again.

Severe weather could continue into Saturday morning with main impacts including damaging wind gusts from 6 AM to Noon. Heading into the afternoon hours, we will dry up with cooling temperatures as the cold front advances through.

Make sure to have a plan to stay safe in case we run into more severe weather impacts into Saturday.

