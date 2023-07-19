Severe storms possible Thursday in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Thunderstorms will roll through once more Thursday morning with more into the afternoon. Expect some to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat followed by heavy rain.

Tonight: Clouds increase with some thunderstorms possible by daybreak. Low 66.

Thursday: Morning storms will give way to partly cloudy skies before more storms move in after lunch into the afternoon. Some could be severe. High 84.

Friday: Mostly sunny, no humidity. High 80.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. High 82.

Sunday: Warm and humid with some thunderstorms possible. High 84.

