Severe storms possible in mid-Michigan through Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. — Severe storms are possible in mid-Michigan Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. The main threats will be high winds, large hail and torrential rainfall.

After an extremely warm and muggy start to the day, a cold front will start to move through mid-Michigan giving us the chance for severe storms. There have already been numerous rounds of storms, both severe and not, moving through the north and western parts of Michigan.

For the Lansing area, expect the best chance of severe weather to occur between 3 p.m to 10 p.m. Areas further south will be about one to two hours behind that time frame. Many models are indicating the most activity will be around 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the evening rush.

Thanks to all the humidity in the air, some storms could produce torrential rain that leads to quick localized flooding. This could cause some ponding on roads, highways and intersections, which would cause big slow downs for the evening commute. In fact, there's so much moisture in the atmosphere, some storms could drop three inches of rain per hour!

Once the main line of storms along the cold front passes to our east, the threat for severe weather will diminish quickly. A few lingering showers and storms are likely, but that's it. Mainly quiet weather for sleeping this evening!

While the air temperature will technically be cooler, the humidity will stick around, though it will be slightly lower into Thursday. A few more storms with some heavy rain will be possible Thursday as well, but thankfully, not severe.

