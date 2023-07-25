Severe storms likely Wednesday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Wind, hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Storms will develop on the west side of Michigan and race eastward after 1pm in the afternoon. Be weather aware and have a plan with your family.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67

Wednesday: Am shower or thunderstorms followed by severe storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the afternoon. Very humid. High 89.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Humid. High 90.

Friday: Very hot and humid. High 92 with heat index values in the lower 100s.

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

