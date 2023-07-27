Severe storms likely, again, Friday evening

LANSING, Mich. — Severe storms will bring yet another threat of damaging winds to the state of Michigan late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall will likely lead to localized flooding as well.

A cold front will slam into the hot and humid air currently in place. Being a slower moving front, a complex of storms can form along it and race west to east. This will bring a threat for some damaging wind gusts overnight Friday into Saturday. Heavy rainfall will not be able to soak into the ground as easily as the past few rounds did. The ground has absorbed more than five inches of water in a few short weeks. With that being the case we can't handle as much rain as quickly as we used to, so flooding is a higher possibility. Thankfully with crops going strong they should drink it up rather quickly which means flooding should be very brief.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low 72.

Friday: Hot and humid, isolated storms. High 90. Heat index 95-100.

Friday night: Severe storms and heavy rain. Low 68.

Saturday: Clearing skies, much cooler and less humid. High 81.

Sunday: Pop-up showers in the afternoon, otherwise mostly sunny. High 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 81.

