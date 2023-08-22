Severe storms and triple digit heat index readings in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Heat and humidity combined will create dangerously hot weather. Some areas will have heat index values over 100 degrees with some severe storms and high wind gusts.

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low 63.

Wednesday: Morning chances for thunderstorms some of which could be strong or severe. These will move through between 7-10am with severe wind gusts being the main threat. Temperatures will remain relatively cool, though humid until around noon. Then, a strong southwest wind carries those temps into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Combine with humidity the heat index will likely soar over 100 degrees in the afternoon with sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning: Lows won't cool off much at all. Dangerously warm temperatures will make it very uncomfortable for those without air conditioning. Please check on your neighbors. It is very likely that temperatures stay above 80 degrees with very high humidity until storms start to move in around sunrise. Flash flooding is likely with some of these storms as they will hover over the same areas for long periods of time.

Thursday: After morning storms move out the temperatures will soar into the 90s with extremely high humidity. Heat index readings could push over 105 degrees. Please stay hydrated and seek places to cool off if you do not have air conditioning. Large stores, malls, shopping centers, public buildings could all be places of refuge from the scorching heat. More storms are likely Thursday evening.

Friday: Isolated storms with warm and humid conditions. High 84.

Saturday: AM storm chances followed by gusty winds and clearing skies. High 75.

Sunday: 50s in the morning and 70s in the afternoon. Sunny.

