September heat continues until powerful cold front blasts through on first day of fall

LANSING, Mich. — We are all too familiar with weather whiplash here in Michigan. It appears that season is starting across the Mitten. Temperatures will soar to nearly 20 degrees above average before plummeting next week. They could be 5-10 degrees below average by next weekend!

Tonight expect lows to only dip into the middle to lower 60s across the area. We'll have clearing skies and a light wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Heading into our Saturday, expect some sunshine mixed with clouds at times. Highs will be very warm. Expect the afternoon to top out in the middle 80s with a southwest wind at 10-20mph. There won't be too much humidity just yet which will make it a bit more enjoyable.

Sunday more humidity moves in with an isolated chance for a shower or storm - not everyone will get wet. Highs will still be in the middle 80s by the afternoon with that same southwest breeze.

Monday a few more isolated storms are possible. Highs will be a bit cooler, around 80, but it'll be noticeably more humid out as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be 85-90 degrees with a lot of humidity. This is abnormal for the latter half of September. High and low temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees above average an just shy of record warm.

Wednesday evening into Thursday a powerful cold front comes through the area. There is still some discrepancies on exact timing, but when it does come through it will likely cool us off by more than 30 degrees. Thursday we could start in the 70s in the morning and be in the 50s in the evening. Friday will only be in the lower to middle 60s for highs.

