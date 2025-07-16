LANSING, Mich. — We're starting our Wednesday watching the radar as a shortwave located south of Michigan is driving scattered showers across Indiana and Ohio with some of those showers creeping into Hillsdale County this morning. These showers are staying tame with little impacts to the morning commute. These showers will exit as that shortwave tracks east and away from the region.

However, this is not the end of the story for thunderstorm potential today. A weakening cold front approaching the state from the Northwest will drive more showers and storms starting at Noon Wednesday and lasting through the late evening hours tonight.

Fox 47 News Stronger storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates

Scattered storms begin Wednesday afternoon in Mid-Michigan with potential severe impacts this evening

Scattered storms from the early afternoon hours through the early evening hours should stay tame with possible heavy rainfall rates. We could see these scattered storms from Noon today to 6 PM.

Fox 47 News Early afternoon round of thunderstorms should stay tame with humid conditions prevailing

During this same time, dew points will range in the lower 70's. This will allow for continued humid conditions outside. We will start to see improvement once we head into the end of the work week. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will warm into the upper 80's, similar to what we saw Tuesday.

The late evening round of thunderstorms could bring severe impacts to our neighborhoods. A Marginal Risk is still out for all of our neighborhoods for possible isolated severe thunderstorms from 10 PM to 2 AM.

Fox 47 News Potential severe impacts will arrive with the evening round of storms

Impacts that we could see with this more organized line of storms ahead of the cold front include damaging winds and heavy rainfall rates. These heavier rainfall rates could lead to localized flooding in our neighborhoods.

Fox 47 News Damaging winds possible with thunderstorms Wednesday evening

Fox 47 News Excessive rainfall risk could lead to flooding concerns Wednesday

Remnant showers are possible once we head into Thursday morning, however, we are looking at a drying trend post cold front advancement. Temps will dip into the lower 80's tomorrow with highs expected in the upper 70's on Friday. We will dry up with cloud cover to end the work week.

Showers and storms look to return to our neighborhoods this weekend.

Fox 47 News We cool down across our neighborhoods to end the work week with more storm potential as we enter the weekend

