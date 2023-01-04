Scattered snow to finish the week before weekend sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — After a long and grueling few weeks, sunshine could finally grace our skies! Maybe even for more than a few hours or one day as well. Saturday through Monday will be our window of opportunity.

Tonight expect some isolated snow showers to develop. Lows will be 32-34 degrees with a warm ground so any light accumulation we do see will melt off very quickly. Winds will be southwest at about 10 mph.

Thursday snow showers will become scattered in nature through the entire day. Expect highs of 34-37 degrees with a southwest wind around 10 mph. This should once again cause any light accumulations to melt off rather quickly after it falls.

Friday we'll have clouds and a few lingering flurries. Highs cool a bit to right around the 33 degree mark.

Saturday some sunshine finally breaks out! We'll call it mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times! WOO! Highs will be seasonal around 34 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy with light winds and highs near 40 degrees! Get out and enjoy it!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook