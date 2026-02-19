Scattered showers continue across Mid-Michigan as our next system arrives

LANSING, Mich. — This morning, we are watching northern Indiana as thunderstorms are producing stronger winds and hail up to the size of a quarter. These storms are tracking northeast towards Hillsdale and Jackson. Instability at the surface remains limited in our neighborhoods, however, decent moisture transfer could allow for a tame thunderstorm this morning ahead of our next incoming system, primarily for our most southeastern communities in Jackson and Hillsdale.

Areas of fog have improved across our neighborhoods this morning as well with the Dense Fog Advisory expiring at 7 AM Thursday.

Our next system tracks northeast through our neighborhoods later tonight into tomorrow. We have plenty of opportunity to see showers and a chance for a tame thunderstorm to develop throughout the day today.

Temperatures will remain mild today, but not as warm as yesterday with highs in the mid to lower 60's. Most of us will reach the lower 50's today for a high temperature. Following the AM round of showers and potential storms, we will see cloudy skies during the afternoon hours with returning scattered showers this evening around 9 PM. This round of showers could also produce some rumbles of thunder with no severe impacts expected at the moment.

We will dry up heading into the 4 AM hour Friday with the back end of the system bringing strong winds and precipitation turning to snowfall due to rapidly falling temperatures.

Wet snowfall could produce up to half an inch of snow Friday with a bit of a break heading into Saturday. Winds during these afternoon hours will gust up to 40-50 mph dropping visibility if we do see this snowfall and also dropping feels like temperatures into the mid 20's. These wind gusts could also lead to power outages tomorrow and we will be watching carefully.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend with highs right around freezing on Sunday with better chances to see some snowfall that could last into Monday. Temperatures rebound into the midweek period with highs nearing 40 degrees on Wednesday with returning chances for rain and snow.

