LANSING, Mich. — As we close our week, temperatures continue to warm as winds out of the south aid in temperatures reaching the 80's. We can expect daytime highs in the mid 80's during the mid afternoon hours today. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies throughout the daytime hours with some chances to see some cloud cover during the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Fox 47 News We're On the Road in Eaton Rapids for Urban Air with sunshine and hot conditions

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

Record heat possible over the weekend in Mid-Michigan with plenty of sunshine

When heading into the weekend, winds will continue out of the south with mostly sunny skies. High temps will range in the upper 80's. We do have a chance to break some records for daytime high temperatures. Lansing last met a record daytime high for October 4th back in 1951. The high observed was 86 degrees. This record in Lansing is also shared with the year 1900. We are forecasting 87 degrees as a daytime high in Lansing on Saturday and have a chance to break this 74 year old record.

Sunday's record high in Lansing was met back in 1922 and 1900 with an observed high temperatures of 87 degrees. We do have a chance to meet this record as we are forecasting high temps on Sunday at 85 degrees.

Fox 47 News We could see record heat over the weekend, especially Saturday, with highs in the upper 80's

These southerly winds that are aiding in these well above average temperatures this weekend will come to an end with a pattern chance to start a new week. An incoming cold front will drive showers as early as Monday afternoon. Showers are looking to continue overnight Monday and into the first half of the day Tuesday with a chance to hear some rumbles of thunder.

We are still seeing some variance on timing of this cold front as it advances through the state. Make sure to have the umbrella ready for Monday and Tuesday. This rainfall is much needed across our neighborhoods and the southern portion of the state as a majority of our neighborhoods remain in a state of Moderate Drought from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Fox 47 News Still seeing some variance in arrival time of showers early next week, but make sure to have the umbrellas ready Monday and Tuesday

Following the cold front next week, we can expect dry conditions with sunshine returning. Temperatures will finally start to feel like fall with highs in the mid 60's and overnight lows in the lower 40's and possibly dipping into the upper 30's. We will be watching for potential frost development during the midweek period which aligns with our neighborhoods average first freeze date range of early October.

Fox 47 News Staying dry and sunny with possible record breaking heat this weekend as showers and a cool down arrive next week

