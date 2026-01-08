LANSING, Mich. — Areas of dense fog continue in our neighborhoods this morning. However, as of 6 AM, this fog has let up a bit with visibility rising above a mile across our neighborhoods. When heading out the door, stay weather aware for additional fog and areas of limited visibility.

High temperatures today will be met late Thursday evening as an incoming Colorado low brings warm moist air into our neighborhoods throughout the day. As the low arrives in Michigan, temperatures will reach the upper 40's and lower 50's.

Fox 47 News Temps warm into the upper 40's late Thursday evening as showers return to our neighborhoods

Rainfall returns to Mid-Michigan Thursday evening with strong winds and possible thunder

Showers are looking to arrive as early as 4 PM in the form of light rain with better chances for heavy rainfall rates beginning at 9 PM. This warm moist air will also allow for atmospheric instability to develop which could allow for a few rumbles of thunder with rounds of showers after 9 PM and through around 6 AM Friday. Across our neighborhoods, we could see around .5" -.75" of rainfall with localized areas possibly seeing an inch. This could allow for some localized ponding on roadways and other minimal flooding risks.

Fox 47 News Showers with heavy rainfall rates and thunder moves through our neighborhoods late Thursday evening and into the overnight hours

During this same period we could see wind gusts exceed 45 mph and some ares see winds gusts around 50 mph. Because of this, some stray power outages are possible overnight tonight. Winds will gradually weaken as we head into the daytime hours of Friday as the event and precipitation look to exit completely by the early afternoon hours.

Fox 47 News Wind gusts could exceed 45 mph overnight tonight as our low pressure system advances through

The rest of the day Friday brings falling temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. This will only be a brief reprieve as the weekend brings another system to the region allowing for rain and the return of winter weather. During the daytime hours Saturday, temperatures will range in the mid to upper 30's. We are tracking rain during this time with a chance for some mixing, but once we cool into the nighttime hours, snowfall will be favored through Sunday. We could see up to 2" in our neighborhoods as of now, but changes to this forecast are still possible.

Fox 47 News Saturday brings rain and snow back to our neighborhoods with snow continuing into Sunday

A brand new week brings warming temperatures back into the upper 30's Tuesday with chances for rain and snow. Temperatures will drop again into the mid 30's Wednesday with chances for snowfall renewed.

Fox 47 News Rain showers advance through overnight Thursday into Friday morning as another system brings winter weather back to our neighborhoods this weekend with cooler temperatures

