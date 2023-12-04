Rain / snow mix into Tuesday - low impacts

LANSING, Mich. — A bit of snow mixed in with some cold rain at times Tuesday. The ground is warm and the air temperature will remain above freezing as we go through the day. Impacts will be minimal.

Tonight: Snow moves in. Low 30.

Tuesday: Snow mixed with cold rain at times. High 37.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 38.

Thursday: Mostly SUNNY. High 46.

Friday: Mostly SUNNY. High 52.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 49.

