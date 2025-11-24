Rain showers return overnight across Mid-Michigan with winter weather possible late this week

LANSING, Mich. — We ended the weekend with sunny skies across our neighborhoods with a change in our weather pattern to start the week. We will see daytime highs a bit mild for this time of year, tapping into the lower 50's possibly.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the daytime hours today with dry conditions prevailing. As high pressure at the surface exits, low pressure will drive returning rain showers beginning overnight tonight.

Fox 47 News High temps continue to trend mild in the upper 40's/lower 50's as we stay dry with increasing cloud cover today

Rain showers return overnight across Mid-Michigan with winter wether possible late this week

Showers could begin anytime after midnight tonight with the brunt of precipitation expected to track through the mid to late morning hours. These rain showers shouldn't bring any major impacts to our neighborhoods other than wind gusts up to 20 mph. Afternoon and evening shower potential will turn more scattered Tuesday. We could see up to .2" of rainfall in localize areas once these showers come to an end Tuesday evening.

Fox 47 News Rain showers advance through our neighborhoods Tuesday during the first half of the day turning scattered in the afternoon hours

Showers continue early Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming cold front. This area of low pressure will track through northern Michigan with rain turning to snow in the afternoon hours as temps begin to cool.

Fox 47 News An incoming area of low pressure will drive rain showers with a cooldown following

This lake effect snow could last through the day Thursday with accumulations possible. Some impacts for travel on Thanksgiving are possible with this lake effect snowfall. We will continue to keep you updated with snowfall amounts as we get closer to the event.

Fox 47 News Rain turns to snow on the back end of a sweeping cold front Wednesday bringing possible snow accumulations into Thursday

Lake effect snowfall looks to come to an end Friday with mostly cloudy skies. However, another system brews for the weekend with snowfall returning Saturday and into Sunday with accumulations possible. It is still too early to talk details with this weekend system, but make sure you have the winter gear ready for later this week for possible accumulating snowfall.

Fox 47 News Dry to start the week with rain showers returning overnight and wintry precipitation returning midweek

