Rain showers attempt to rush Michigan football games this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Another low pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes late tonight into Thursday. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend. A few scattered showers are possible Friday, especially the first part of the day, before another low drops in for Saturday with more rain showers. These systems don't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Rain totals are likely to be up to .75" of rain through Saturday morning.

