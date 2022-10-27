Rain chances move in for Halloween after a gorgeous weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking nothing but sunshine for Friday and Saturday! Late Sunday rain approaches that could last into much of our Halloween. Some models keep it a bit south; we'll be watching!

Tonight expect another cool one with lows in the middle 30s. Skies will have some high clouds passing by with a light wind at 5 mph out of the east.

Friday is going to be gorgeous! Sunshine and a high temperature right around 60 degrees. Expect winds to remain light for once out of the east at about 5mph.

Saturday is another top 10 day. Sunshine will be beaming down all over mid-Michigan with highs in the lower 60s. Make sure you get out and enjoy this day! For the Michigan vs. Michigan State game, expect temps in the upper 40s by kick-off in Ann Arbor. We'll be in the mid 40s by halftime and lower 40s by the time the game wraps up.

Sunday some clouds move in with highs near 60 once more. Rain is likely around 8pm that will last overnight into Halloween. There are some indications it moves out by the evening on Halloween itself.

